Punjab's most wanted gangster, aide killed in encounter at residential complex in Kolkata

Image Source : ANI The encounter took place inside a housing society in Kolkata's New Town area.

Punjab's dreaded gangster Jaipal Bhullar and his aide Jassi Kharar were killed in an ecounter with the police in Kolkata's New Town area on Wednesday. According to reports, the joint operation was carried out by the Punjab Police and the Special Task Force (STF).

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Punjab Police and STF reached the residential society in the evening. The team them launched a combing operation inside tge society during which the criminals opened fire at the securitymen. Bhullar and Kharar were shot in retaliatory firing. They were later declared dead.

Reports said one police officer was also injured during the gunfight.

Bhullar, whose name featured in Punjab Police's list of top most wanted criminals, has over 50 criminal cases registered against him across state and also in neighbouring Rajasthan, Delhi and Haryana.

More details are awaited.

