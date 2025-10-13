Jailed Sharjeel Imam seeks interim bail in Delhi riots case to contest Bihar elections Jailed activist Sharjeel Imam has moved a Delhi court seeking interim bail to contest the Bihar Assembly elections from Bahadurganj. He faces charges in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case and has been in continuous judicial custody for over five years.

New Delhi:

Sharjeel Imam, accused in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case, has moved a Delhi court seeking interim bail to contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections as an independent candidate from the Bahadurganj constituency.

Imam has filed the plea before Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai at the Karkardooma Courts, requesting a 14-day interim bail from October 15 to October 29, 2025. He states that the relief is necessary to file his nomination papers and campaign for the elections scheduled in two phases from October 10 to November 16, 2025.

According to the plea, Imam has been in continuous judicial custody for over five years and has not been granted bail, even temporarily. The application emphasizes that as a political prisoner and student activist, he should be allowed to exercise his fundamental democratic right to contest elections. Imam also notes that his younger brother, who is managing their ailing mother, is the only available support to assist with his nomination and election campaign.

The plea states that Imam is contesting as an independent candidate and is not affiliated with any political party. The case relates to FIR 59 of 2020, registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

Other accused in the case include Umar Khalid, Tahir Hussain, Khalid Saifi, Ishrat Jahan, Meeran Haider, Shifa-Ur-Rehman, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Shadab Ahmed, Tasleem Ahmed, Saleem Malik, Mohd. Saleem Khan, Athar Khan, Safoora Zargar, Devangana Kalita, Faizan Khan, and Natasha Narwal.

Sharjeel Imam’s legal team argues that his continued incarceration without trial violates his democratic rights. The court is expected to hear the application tomorrow, and the decision on the interim bail is awaited.