Jailed AAP MLA Laljit Singh Bhullar says he won't contest Punjab Assembly polls, calls decision personal

Former Punjab minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Patti, Laljit Singh Bhullar, has announced that he will not contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. In a message shared on his official Facebook page, Bhullar said he had heard that people from his constituency wanted the party to field him once again, but he had decided against entering the electoral contest.

He also thanked the people of Patti for their continued support, saying he would remain indebted to them throughout his life. A second message, also shared on his page, clarified how the announcement had been communicated and asked media organisations not to debate or comment on his personal decision.

Bhullar asks media not to debate his decision

In the second post, Bhullar said he had contacted his family through a government STD telephone facility and had asked the person managing his Facebook page to publish the information. He also made a request to media channels not to discuss or write about the decision.

"My humble request to all media channels is that nothing should be said or written about this. This is my personal decision and there should be no debate on it. Thank you all," the message said.

The clarification comes after a group of people from Patti reportedly held a press conference a few days ago, demanding that the AAP give Bhullar another opportunity to contest from the constituency. The group included local elected representatives and supporters who opposed the appointment of a new constituency in-charge.

AAP appoints Jassa Patti as constituency in-charge

The announcement comes amid questions over the party's plans for Patti. The AAP appointed wrestler Jaskanwar Singh Gill, popularly known as Jassa Patti, as the constituency's halqa in-charge on July 28. The party has announced its first list of 40 candidates for the 2027 elections, but Patti was not included.

Why is Laljit Singh Bhullar in jail?

Bhullar, who won the Patti seat in the 2022 Assembly elections, was formerly Punjab's Transport and Jails Minister. He resigned from the Cabinet in March 2026 after allegations surfaced in connection with the death of Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a district manager with the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation.

Randhawa died by suicide on March 21, 2026. A case was registered against Bhullar, his father Sukhdev Singh and personal assistant Dilbagh Singh, with allegations including abetment to suicide and criminal intimidation. Bhullar was arrested on March 23 and subsequently sent to judicial custody. The case remains subject to legal proceedings.

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