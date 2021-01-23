'Jai Shri Ram' not a statement where one should react in allergic manner: Netaji's grandnephew on Mamata

Image Source : ANI Whether you say 'Jai Hind' or 'Jai Sri Ram', I don't find any difference. 'Jai Sri Ram' isn't a statement where one should react in allergic manner, Netaji's grandnephew and BJP leader Chandra Kumar Bose on Mamata Banerjee getting angry over Jai Shri Ram chants.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew and BJP leader Chandra Kumar Bose on Saturday reacted to Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's angry reaction over Jai Shri Ram slogans during the Victoria Memorial event where PM Modi was also present. Chandra Bose said she didn't have to react adversely to a slogan whether it's 'Jai Hind' or 'Jai Shri Ram'.

"I think the CM need not have reacted adversely to a slogan whether it's 'Jai Hind' or 'Jai Shri Ram'. This is not the day to do any politics. It is a day to celebrate, it is a day to pay homage to the soldiers and martyrs of Indian National Army," Chandra Kumar Bose said.

"Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose stood for unity. He had people of all communities in Azad Hind Fauj. Whether you say 'Jai Hind' or 'Jai Sri Ram', I don't find any difference. 'Jai Sri Ram' isn't a statement where one should react in an allergic manner," Chandra Bose added.

However, supporting her party chief, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said, "This government has completely violated all sanctity of a multi-faith democracy. In an official event, you can't have religion chants as long as this is a secular democracy. And it is only lumpen, uneducated people like in BJP who can defend this kind of nonsense."

