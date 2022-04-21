Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jahangirpuri clash: Time to implement nationwide NRC Act, says Giriraj Singh

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday called for the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC), with reference to the recent incident of violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

He said, "The incident shows efforts are being made to spoil the social harmony for a Sanatan society. The time has come that the NRC Act should be brought. The debate on this issue should take place on the streets, and should be taken to the Parliament."

Clashes had broken out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday (April 16), during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the area. So far, 26 people have been arrested in the case, and NSA has been slapped against five of them. Later on Wednesday (April 20), a demolition drive was carried out in the area to wipe out illegal establishments. After the Supreme Court ordered to maintain status quo, the demolition drive was stopped. The opposition alleged that this was an attempt by the Delhi MCD against the poor and the minority community, while BJP held that it was a legal process.

Earlier, Giriraj Singh had alleged that the recent attacks on Ram Navami processions at a number of places across the country flew in the face of the "claims of Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb" (composite culture of India).

An update of the NRC (also referred to as NRIC) has been carried out only in Assam. When the final list of the NRC was published in 2019, a total of 19.06 lakh people, out of 3.30 crore applicants, were excluded, triggering a huge political row in the country.

So far, the Centre has not yet taken any decision to prepare the NRC for the entire country.

Latest India News