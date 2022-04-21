Thursday, April 21, 2022
     
Breaking
  • UK PM Boris Johnson arrives in Ahmedabad. He is on a 2-day India visit
  • Active COVID-19 cases in country increase to 13,433:Union Health Ministry
  • Single day rise of 2,380 new COVID-19 infections, 56 fatalities in last 24 hours in India: Govt
Live now

Jahangirpuri clash LIVE: Opposition leaders make beeline at Delhi violence site; hearing in SC shortly

Paras Bisht
New Delhi Updated on: April 21, 2022 10:16 IST
Image Source : PTI

A bulldozer being used to demolish illegal structures during a joint anti-encroachment drive by NDMC, PWD, local bodies and the police, in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi on Wednesday. 

A 15 member delegation of Congress led by MP  Shakti Sinh Gohil and  Anil Chaudhary will visit affected areas of Jahangirpuri today. Congress' delegation comprises Ajay Maken, Subhash Chopra, Haroon Yusuf, Devendra Yadav, Imran Pratapgarhi, Krishna Tirath and others. The Trinamool Congress leadership will also send an all-women fact-finding team to Jahangirpuri on Friday. The team comprising six MPs will submit its report to party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The TMC’s six-member fact-finding team comprises Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Satabdi Roy, Mala Roy, Pratima Mondal, Sajda Ahmed, and Aparupa Poddar. BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said the TMC is sending the team to disturb the peace and stability of the area. The TMCs’ decision to send the fact-finding team to Jahangirpuri comes days after the BJP sent similar teams to Bogtui in Birbhum district where nine people were burnt alive, and Hanshkhali in Nadia district where a minor girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped. Earlier, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the demolition drive carried out by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in the Jahangirpuri area. He was stopped from entering the area by the police. Police personnel were deployed in Jahangirpuri in large numbers as Owaisi tried to reach the violence-hit area.

 

 

Live updates :Jahangirpuri clash

  • Apr 21, 2022 10:13 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    'No party more communal than Congress', Kiren Rijiju hits out at Rahul Gandhi

  • Apr 21, 2022 10:12 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Samajwadi Party flays BJP over demolition drive in Jahangirpuri

     

    The Samajwadi Party slammed the BJP over the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri and said that it is the BJP's another attempt to "snatch the bread of the poor."

  • Apr 21, 2022 10:11 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Shashi Tharoor calls demolition drive in Jahangirpuri 'new technique of intimidation'

    Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said the demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area was "illegal, arbitrary and unconstitutional", and called it a "new technique of intimidation" which could take the country's image downhill.

     

  • Apr 21, 2022 9:59 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram attacks BJP on Jahangirpuri demolition

  • Apr 21, 2022 9:52 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Security deployed in the Jahangirpuri: Latest visuals

  • Apr 21, 2022 9:50 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Who is Mohammed Ansar? A Class 4 drop-out is accused in Jahangirpuri case

    Mohammed Ansar, the prime accused in the Jahangirpuri violence studied up to Class 4 only. After quitting studies due to financial problems he moved towards the world of crime. However, apart from the Jahangirpuri violence case, there are only two cases lodged against him on record and investigation in both the cases is still pending. This could be because the crimes committed by him as a juvenile cannot be taken on record. Ansar was also arrested repeatedly under preventive sections and booked five times under the Gambling Act and the Arms Act. Ansar had initially joined Asaduddin Owaisi's party, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen. Later he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, but here too he was not satisfied and quit the party. Finally he joined the Aam Aadmi Party along with Ashwini Bagdi and others. The Delhi Police has mentioned his name in the FIR. He has been accused of provoking the mob and mobilizing people to attack the religious procession.

  • Apr 21, 2022 9:43 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Shooter in blue 'kurta' considered most dreaded of all rioters

    On April 17, a video went viral on social media, showing a man wearing a blue 'kurta' firing shots with a pistol at a mob during the communal clashes in the national capital's Jahangirpuri area on April 16. The way he was shooting at the mob depicted the brutality of the alleged rioter, who, till that time, was unknown to the police. The viral video mounted pressure on the police to nab him. But before that, the accused had to be first identified. The police, using local intelligence, identified the accused person as 28-year-old Imam alias Sonu alias Yunus, a resident of Jahangirpuri. After identification, it was a challenge for the police to catch the offender before he could escape from the city. On April 18, a team of special staff of the north-west district police went to the C Block in Jahangirpuri in search of Imam at about 1.30 p.m. However, as soon as the team reached the alleged shooter's house, his family members resorted to stone pelting. He was arrested on Monday.

    India Tv - Imam alias Sonu alias Yunus

    Image Source : SCREENSHOT INDIA TV

    Imam alias Sonu alias Yunus

  • Apr 21, 2022 9:41 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    AAP nervous over demolition drive against illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis: BJP

    The BJP has said that the AAP has become "nervous" over the demolition drive against “illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis” in Jahangirpuri whom it provided "freebies". Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta charged that opposition parties were giving a "political colour to the removal of rioters’ encroachments”.
  • Apr 21, 2022 9:40 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Hearing in SC on Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind's plea today

    The Supreme Court will hear a petition filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind today against the demolition drive being carried out by the Municipal Corporation against the alleged encroachers in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, where communal clashes broke out on Hanuman Jayanti. A bench of Justices L. Nageswara Rao and B.R. Gavai will hear the plea.

  • Apr 21, 2022 9:38 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    TMC to send fact-finding team to Jahangirpuri

    TMC to send a fact-finding team including its MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar to Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Friday, April 22: Sources

  • Apr 21, 2022 9:13 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Brinda Karat moves SC against North delhi municipal Corporation

    Brinda Karat has also moved Supreme court against the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. 

     

  • Apr 21, 2022 9:12 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    15 member Congress delegation to visit Jahangirpuri

    A 15 member delegation of Congress led by MP  Shakti Sinh Gohil and  Anil Chaudhary will visit affected areas of Jahangirpuri today. Congress' delegation comprises Ajay Maken, Subhash Chopra, Haroon Yusuf, Devendra Yadav, Imran Pratapgarhi, Krishna Tirath and others.

