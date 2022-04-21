Jahangirpuri clash LIVE: Opposition leaders make beeline at Delhi violence site; hearing in SC shortly

A 15 member delegation of Congress led by MP Shakti Sinh Gohil and Anil Chaudhary will visit affected areas of Jahangirpuri today. Congress' delegation comprises Ajay Maken, Subhash Chopra, Haroon Yusuf, Devendra Yadav, Imran Pratapgarhi, Krishna Tirath and others. The Trinamool Congress leadership will also send an all-women fact-finding team to Jahangirpuri on Friday. The team comprising six MPs will submit its report to party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The TMC’s six-member fact-finding team comprises Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Satabdi Roy, Mala Roy, Pratima Mondal, Sajda Ahmed, and Aparupa Poddar. BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said the TMC is sending the team to disturb the peace and stability of the area. The TMCs’ decision to send the fact-finding team to Jahangirpuri comes days after the BJP sent similar teams to Bogtui in Birbhum district where nine people were burnt alive, and Hanshkhali in Nadia district where a minor girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped. Earlier, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the demolition drive carried out by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in the Jahangirpuri area. He was stopped from entering the area by the police. Police personnel were deployed in Jahangirpuri in large numbers as Owaisi tried to reach the violence-hit area.