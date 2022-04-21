Jahangirpuri clash LIVE: Opposition leaders make beeline at Delhi violence site; hearing in SC shortly

Mohammed Ansar, the prime accused in the Jahangirpuri violence studied up to Class 4 only. After quitting studies due to financial problems he moved towards the world of crime. However, apart from the Jahangirpuri violence case, there are only two cases lodged against him on record and investigation in both the cases is still pending. This could be because the crimes committed by him as a juvenile cannot be taken on record. Ansar was also arrested repeatedly under preventive sections and booked five times under the Gambling Act and the Arms Act. Ansar had initially joined Asaduddin Owaisi's party, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen. Later he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, but here too he was not satisfied and quit the party. Finally he joined the Aam Aadmi Party along with Ashwini Bagdi and others. The Delhi Police has mentioned his name in the FIR. He has been accused of provoking the mob and mobilizing people to attack the religious procession.