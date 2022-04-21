Jahangirpuri violence: Here's big disclosure on viral BMW image of key conspirator Mohammed Ansar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The car in the photograph belonged to a South Delhi-based businessman.

Jahangirpuri area in northwest Delhi witnessed violent clashes, including stone pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday. Eight police personnel and a local resident had sustained injuries. The Delhi Police slapped the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on five persons arrested in connection with the April 16 Jahangirpuri violence. Among those booked under the NSA are Ansar, the alleged "main conspirator" behind the violence, and Sonu, who was seen in a video opening fire during the clashes.

Soon after, a photo of Ansar had gone viral on social media in which he was seen posing for a photograph putting his one leg on the bonnet of a BMW car. The car in the viral photograph belonged to a South Delhi-based businessman. It was a disputed BMW car and Ansar had taken its illegal custody using his criminal background. Later he gave the car to someone who lived in West Bengal. The owner of the car had lodged a case with the Delhi Police. Later, the police interrogated Ansar after which he brought back BMW car from West Bengal. The car was then handed over to its real owner. The Crime Branch is also looking into Ansar's West Bengal connections.

Mohammad Ansar, the alleged mastermind of the violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, has a lot of influence in his area. According to Delhi Police sources, Ansar was called by someone from near the mosque on the day of the riots. Delhi Police officials have been investigating the call details.

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch investigating the Jahangirpuri violence case has revealed that the prime accused, Mohammed Ansar Sheikh, was also involved in drug supply. The sources close to the development have claimed that during the course of interrogation, Ansar confessed his involvement in drug peddling. They claimed that with his illegal trade the accused minted money and used it to create a gangster-type image in Jahangirpuri. Ansar initially started dealing with scrape business and later on started supplying heroin and smack. "He had apprehension that if he was caught supplying narcotic substance he would be awarded a long jail term. This fear led him to end his drug peddling business. Ansar then started running 'satta' in North-West Delhi," claimed one of the sources.

