Use bulldozer to demolish BJP headquarters, Amit Shah's house: AAP's Raghav Chadha on Jahangirpuri demolition

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday slammed the BJP following an anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri area. Party leader Raghav Chadha said that Home Minister Amit Shah is orchestrating riots in the city and demanded to deploy bulldozers to demolish the BJP headquarters in Delhi and Shah's residence.

“The BJP is inciting riots and indulging in hooliganism in different parts of the country. They talk about bulldozers today….I suggest that bulldozers should be deployed to raze the Bharatiya Janata Party’s headquarters in Delhi and we can guarantee that riots will stop,” Chadha said while speaking to news agency ANI.

“We are witnessing how they are orchestrating riots in Delhi every other day. There were riots in northeast Delhi in 2020, There were riots in Jahangirpuri today. The BJP is behind these riots. The Home Minister is himself orchestrating these riots. If you want to use bulldozers, use them at the Home Minister’s residence. That is what will end riots,” he added.

The AAP leader even hinted at a conspiracy behind riots as he claimed that the BJP in the last eight years resettled 'Bangladeshis and Rohingyas' across the country which it uses just to orchestrate communal riots.

"If you want to know about the location of the next riots, just ask the BJP for a list of where they have relocated Bangladeshis and Rohingyas," he alleged.

He also sought to blame the BJP for illegal construction over its 15-year rule of Delhi’s civic bodies.

“The MCD has been under the BJP’s rule for the last 15 years. Over these years, BJP leaders have allowed and themselves got illegal construction done in exchange for bribes. The MCD should also demolish the houses of the BJP leaders who have allowed such illegal construction for money and bribes,” Chadha said.

The anti-encroachment drive began in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area today morning. The first demolition was of a tobacconist's shop and then the JCB proceeded further to demolish another juice-cum-tobacco vendor next to it. A double-storey scrap dealer's shop was also razed to the ground. The demolition drive was paused only after the Supreme Court ordered to maintain the status quo.

