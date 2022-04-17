Follow us on Image Source : ANI Jahangirpuri violence accused enters Rohini court in 'Pushpa' style, does signature move | VIDEO

Highlights One of the prime accused in Jahangirpuri violence entered Rohini court today in 'Pushpa' style.

Not just once, but twice he glanced at the media and did the film's signature move.

Out of the 20 persons arrested in the case, 14 were presented in court today.

Out of all those arrested in the Jahangirpuri violence case, 14 were presented before the Rohini court in Delhi today. However, one of the accused, Ansar made a rather peculiar entry into the court, as he did the signature move from the Telugu film 'Pushpa'. Not just once, but twice he glanced at the media and did the move, even as he was being presented as one of the accused in riots that injured at least 6 police personnel, and several others on Saturday evening.

Ansar is one of the two prime accused in the violence case. He, along with Aslam has been sent to one-day police custody. As per reports, both Ansar and Aslam were aware of the Hanuman Jayanti procession since April 15 and had plotted to incite violence on Saturday (April 16).

A total of 20 people have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended in connection with clashes that broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, said police.

Three firearms and five swords have been recovered from the possession of the accused persons, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North-West, Usha Rangnani.

Earlier, an altercation had broken out between two communities in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital on Saturday evening during a religious procession, in which nine people, including eight police personnel and one civilian, were injured.

According to the police, flag marches were taken out to eliminate anti-social elements in the area, while WhatsApp groups have been formed to eliminate any kind of rumor-mongering. Reserve staff of police arranged to cater to any contingency.

Latest India News