Jahangirpuri violence: 3 more arrested in northwest Delhi's communal clash case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Paramilitary Force personnel patrol during Eid-al-Fitr, at Jahangirpuri

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested three more accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case, where clashes broke out between two groups on the occasion of the Hanuman Jayanti's procession last month, on April 16. With this, 36 people, including three juveniles, have been nabbed by the police so far.

While Jahir Khan alias Jalil (48) and Anabul alias Sheikh (32) were nabbed from Jahangirpuri on Friday, the third accused, Tabrez (40), was arrested from the same area on Saturday, they said.

Both Jahir Khan and Anabul were absconding since the day of the clashes. "They were identified through CCTV footage and based on statements of witnesses who alleged that the duo were active participants in the violence.

"The two accused had switched off their mobile phones and changed their locations multiple times. They were traced to Jahangirpuri when they returned to their homes here," a senior police officer said.

According to the officer, Jalil was seen in CCTV footage brandishing a pistol and whether he opened fire will be probed. Anabul was an active participant in the clashes, the officer said.

Tabrez was also "actively" involved in the violence, police claimed, adding the fresh arrests were made based on technical evidence and statements of the witnesses.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri in the national capital on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local injured.



(With PTI Inputs)

Also Read: Delhi Police Crime Branch arrests one of most wanted in Jahangirpuri violence from West Bengal

Latest India News