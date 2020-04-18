26 of a family test positive for coronavirus in Delhi's Jahangirpuri; 67 new cases in last 24 hours

Image Source : FILE Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a media briefing/File

At least 26 members of a family have tested positive for the coronavirus in Jahangirpuri, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed at a daily briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the national capital today. He said about 67 new cases of the coronavirus were recorded in the last 24 hours.

"2274 samples were tested yesterday, out of which 67 cases tested positive. In last 2-3 days the number of cases has gone down. I hope that cases will go down even more in the coming days. Also, 26 people in a containment zone in Jahangirpuri were found positive for COVID-19," Kejriwal told the media.

Kejriwal also announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of those "coronawarriors" who lose their lives while attending to the patients of COVID-19. "If any doctor, nurse, sanitation worker at hospital, lab technician contracts the infection and dies due to it, while attending to the patients of COVID-19, then Delhi govt will give a compensation of Rs 1 Crore to their family. There are other people too who are looking after Corona patients-Police, Civil Defence volunteers, teachers. If anyone contracts Coronavirus and dies due to it, while looking after Corona patients, then it will be extended to all such people. Their families will be given Rs 1 crore," the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, three more containment zones were identified today by the Delhi government. The areas that were sealed included Rangpuri Pahari and Inder Puri. Withn the latest addition, the total number of red zones in the national capital have gone up to 71.

