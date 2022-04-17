Jahangirpuri clashes: 'Yes, I am guilty', says prime accused Ansar while leaving Delhi court

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB, INDIA TV Jahangirpuri clashes one of the prime accused Ansar.

Highlights 20 accused have been arrested so far in Saturday's Jahangirpuri violence in Delhi

2 prime accused sent to one-day police custody, 12 others sent to 14-day judicial custody

Prime accused Ansar while leaving from Rohini court said, "Yes, I'm guilty"

Jahangirpuri clashes: At least 20 accused have been arrested, and 2 juveniles apprehended in Jahangirpuri violence episode in Delhi which took place on Saturday during a procession (Shobha Yatra) on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. All the accused were produced before Delhi's Rohini court on Sunday. The court has sent 2 prime accused to one-day police custody while 12 others have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Boasting about yesterday's violence in Delhi, one of the prime accused identified as Ansar while leaving the Rohini court on Sunday said, "Yes... I am guilty."

Producing the accused in the court, the Delhi Police informed it that the two prime accused, Ansar and Aslam, on April 15, had prior information that a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti will be taken out in the area, therefore, they planned the conspiracy accoridingly.

Police further informed that CCTV footages are yet to be examined and on the basis of which more people will be indentified.

"20 accused were arrested and 2 juveniles in conflict with the law have also been apprehended in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence case. 3 firearms and 5 swords have been recovered from the possession of the accused persons. Further investigation is underway, said DCP North-West Usha Rangnani.

The names of all those arrested are -- Ansar, Aslam, Noor Alam, Jahid, Shehzad, Mukhtiyar Ali, Mohammad Ali, Aamir, Aksar, Aahir, Akram, Zakir, Imtiaz, Sujeet Sarkar, Suresh, Suken, Neeraj, Suaj, Sheikh Saurabh and Mohammad Ali.

FIR under sections 147,148,149, 186, 353, 332, 323, 427, 436, 307, 120B IPC and 27 Arms Act have been registered in Jahangirpuri violence case.

Several people, including six police officers, were injured in the clash that wrecked havoc in the Jahangirpuri area on Saturday.

To contain further breakouts of such violence, Delhi Police has deployed additional forces across several areas of northwest Delhi. Drone, too, are being used to monitor the situation in areas like Jasola and Jamia Nagar.

