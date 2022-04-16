What led to violent clashes in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Hanuman Jayanti? EXPLAINED

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Police deployed after violent clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangir Puri

Violence broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, leaving several police personnel injured. The incident took place during 'Shobha Yatra', a procession taken out by devotees of Lord Hanuman when some people started pelting stones. Some vehicles were also torched.

Here's what happened:

Incidents of stone-pelting were reported from Jahangirpuri in Delhi today. The Delhi Police immediately rushed to control the situation, due to which some police personnel was also injured. There was stone-pelting and some vehicles were also torched, police said. Warning of strict action against rioters, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said the situation is under control and adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive areas. Senior officers were asked to remain in the field and closely supervise the law and order situation and undertake patrolling. Citizens were requested not to pay heed to rumors and fake news on social media, tweeted Rakesh Asthana. "It was a traditional procession and was being escorted by police personnel. However, a clash between two communities erupted as the procession reached near Kushal cinema hall," a police officer said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Commissioner of Police and Special Commissioner (law and order) and directed them to take all necessary action following the violence. Several BJP leaders, including Manoj Tiwari and Kapil Mishra, suspected that the incident was a 'conspiracy'. Mishra even said that today's incident was a 'terror act'. The Delhi Police has also apprised the top functionaries of the Union Home Ministry. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asked people to remain calm and said that proper action will be taken. He said it is the Centre's responsibility to ensure peace is maintained in the national capital.

