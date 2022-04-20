Wednesday, April 20, 2022
     
  Jahangirpuri clash: Tejashwi Yadav mocks Centre over not bulldozing settlement near China border

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav targeted the Narendra Modi government and the BJP for carrying out an anti-encroachment campaign in in Jahangirpuri area of ​​Delhi and mocked saying Centre could not take a decision when it came to bulldozing settlements near China border

Abhro Banerjee Edited by: Abhro Banerjee
New Delhi Updated on: April 20, 2022 17:36 IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav targeted the central government and the BJP for carrying out an anti-encroachment campaign in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area of ​​Delhi. 

Tejashwi Yadav took a swipe at the govenment citing the alleged settlement of two villages on the border by China. The BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) began a two-day anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday, however, the proceedings were halted after the Supreme Court ordered to maintain status quo.

