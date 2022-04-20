Jahangirpuri clash: Tejashwi Yadav mocks Centre over not bulldozing settlement near China border

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tejaswi yadav mocks Centre over not bulldozing near Chna border.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav targeted the central government and the BJP for carrying out an anti-encroachment campaign in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area of ​​Delhi.

Tejashwi Yadav took a swipe at the govenment citing the alleged settlement of two villages on the border by China. The BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) began a two-day anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday, however, the proceedings were halted after the Supreme Court ordered to maintain status quo.

