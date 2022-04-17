Jahangirpuri clash Live Updates: NCR districts on high alert after violence in North West Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Heavy police deployment after violent clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri, in New Delhi on Saturday.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR into the case of violence that took place in Jahangirpuri area of the national capital. All police units across all districts in the National Capital Region (NCR) have been placed under high alert after the communal violence on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in north-west Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. The untoward incident had taken place near Kushal cinema in Jehangirpuri at nearly 5 to 5:30 p.m. All the zonal DCPs, ADCPs, police station in-charges have been directed to patrol their respective areas in Gautam Buddha Nagar. Clashes took place at the Jahangirpuri area of north-west Delhi on Saturday evening due to the 'Shobha Yatra' that was being organised on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. The area where the clashes took place was still under heavy police security cover.

