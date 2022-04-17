Sunday, April 17, 2022
     
Jahangirpuri clash Live Updates: NCR districts on high alert after violence in North West Delhi

Severe clashes took place at the Jahangirpuri area of north-west Delhi on Saturday evening due to the 'Shobha Yatra' that was being organised on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 17, 2022 7:29 IST
Image Source : PTI

Heavy police deployment after violent clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri, in New Delhi on Saturday.

 

Delhi Police has registered an FIR into the case of violence that took place in Jahangirpuri area of the national capital. All police units across all districts in the National Capital Region (NCR) have been placed under high alert after the communal violence on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in north-west Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. The untoward incident had taken place near Kushal cinema in Jehangirpuri at nearly 5 to 5:30 p.m. All the zonal DCPs, ADCPs, police station in-charges have been directed to patrol their respective areas in Gautam Buddha Nagar. Clashes took place at the Jahangirpuri area of north-west Delhi on Saturday evening due to the 'Shobha Yatra' that was being organised on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. The area where the clashes took place was still under heavy police security cover.

Live updates :Delhi Jahangirpuri clash

  • Apr 17, 2022 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Delhi's Jahangirpuri under heavy security cover

    The security arrangements in north-west Delhi's Jahangirpuri area were placed on high alert early Sunday morning following the communal violence that occured between two groups of people resulting in several injuries, including Delhi Police personnel.

  • Apr 17, 2022 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    NCR districts on high alert amid Jahangirpuri violence

    All police units across all districts in the National Capital Region (NCR) have been placed under high alert after the communal violence on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in north-west Delhi's Jahangirpuri area.

  • Apr 17, 2022 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Gautam Gambhir condemns Jahangirpuri violence, says it isn't Delhi's culture

  • Apr 17, 2022 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Delhi Police launches investigation into Jahangirpuri violence

    Delhi Police has registered a case and launched an investigation into the violence and stone-pelting that erupted after a clash between two groups during Shobha Yatra in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital.

  • Apr 17, 2022 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Noida police on alert after Delhi's Jahangirpuri violence

    After the incident of violence and stone-pelting in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital, the Noida Police is on alert and a flag march was conducted with the goal to create an atmosphere of faith and security for the public.

  • Apr 17, 2022 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    BJP MP Hans Raj Hans visits violence-hit Jahangirpuri, says Amit Shah keeping every minute's track

  • Apr 17, 2022 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    FIR lodged in NW Delhi violence

    Delhi Police has registered an FIR into the case of violence that took place in Jahangirpuri area of the national capital.

