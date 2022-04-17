Jahangirpuri clash: 10 detained, patrolling intensified; violence-hit areas cleaned up in morning action

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Jahangirpuri clash: 10 detained so far as police action continues

Highlights Communal violence broke out between two groups on Saturday evening in Jahangirpuri area of Delhi

Strict security arrangements have been put in place in the area and forces have been deployed

Several teams of the Delhi Police are investigating as to how the violence erupted

An uneasy calm prevailed in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Sunday, where communal violence broke out between two groups on Saturday evening, leaving police personnel injured. Some vehicles were also torched in the violence that occurred at around 6 pm. The Delhi police have put strict security arrangements in place and additional forces have been rushed to Jahangirpuri and other communally sensitive areas.

Several teams of the Delhi Police are investigating as to how the violence erupted. A total of 10 suspects have so far been detained in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence case.

Commenting on the present situation in Jahangirpuri, northeast Delhi DCP Sanjay Sen clarified the reports circulated through various social media platforms hold no truth. Further, Sen said patrolling has been intensified in the area, while locals have been requested to not pay much heed to any rumours.

The violence case is currently with the local police, special CP law and order Deependra Pathak said.

According to the details, a Hanuman Jayanti procession was passing by a mosque to reach a temple located nearly 50 metres ahead. Preliminary investigations revealed some people engaged in a scuffle with another community while the 'Shobha Yatra' procession was being carried, which led to stone-pelting and vehicles being torched.

According to information received so far, around 5-6 police personnel and a couple of civilians have been injured, said an official.

Meanwhile, the roads in the violence-hit areas were cleaned overnight to remove the burnt vehicles and stones. The situation is under control, police officials said, adding, that all senior officers are on the spot.

Jahangirpuri violence viral videos show stone-pelting

In purported videos of the incident, several people could be seen pelting stones during the procession. Some are seen brandishing swords on a street while others were hurling abuses and a police siren could also be heard in the background.

Though the authenticity of the videos could not be ascertained, Delhi Police Commissioner Asthana said that strict action will be taken against rioters.

Chief Minister Kejriwal said that the incident is extremely condemnable and appealed to all to maintain peace.

He said the Lt Governor has assured him that all steps are being to ensure peace and that guilty will not be spared.

"The incident of stone-pelting on Shobhayatra (procession) in Delhi''s Jahangirpuri is extremely condemnable. Strict action should be taken against the guilty. Appeal to all - maintain peace and hold each other's other," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Officials said overall security has been stepped up in all the remaining 14 police districts of the national capital and technical surveillance has been also mounted to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

Communal clashes had broken out in Northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 700 injured.

