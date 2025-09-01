Jagdeep Dhankhar vacates vice-president's enclave, shifts to private farmhouse in Chattarpur A day earlier, Dhankhar had applied to resume his pension as a former member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. He had served as the Congress MLA for the Kishangarh constituency in Rajasthan from 1993 to 1998.

New Delhi:

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday vacated his official residence, ANI reported citing sources. He has shifted to a private residence in South Delhi’s Chattarpur before finally moving to a type-8 bungalow, which is entitled to a former vice president.

The farmhouse in the Gadaipur area of Chhatarpur belongs to INLD leader Abhay Chautala.

The government residence has reportedly been allocated to him but it will take some time as renovation work is going on there.

Dhankhar applies for pension

A day earlier, Dhankhar had applied to resume his pension as a former member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. He had served as the Congress MLA for the Kishangarh constituency in Rajasthan from 1993 to 1998. Dhankhar had been receiving a legislator’s pension up until July 2019, when it was halted following his appointment as the Governor of West Bengal.

Dhankhar’s abrupt resignation

Jagdeep Dhankhar's abrupt resignation on July 21 came as a major shock for leaders across the political spectrum. VP Dhankhar wrote a letter to President Droupadi Murmu and cited his deteriorating health as a reason for relinquishing the key post. Several opposition leaders alleged Dhankhar resigned under pressure from the BJP.

Outrage over Dhankhar's whereabouts

​Opposition leaders created a furore over Dhankhar’s whereabouts as he had been staying away from the public eye after resigning from his post. Several leaders, including Kapil Sibal and Sanjay Raut, wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking details about Dhankhar.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also questioned where he was "hiding" and why he had gone "completely silent".

Vice Presidential election on September 9

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on August 1 announced the schedule for Vice Presidential polls. The voting to elect the 15th Vice President will take place on September 9, a notification issued by the ECI said. The result will be declared on the same day.

The last date for nominations for the VP's election is August 21.