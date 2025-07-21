'If it was truly about health…': Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation as Vice President sparks political buzz Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned midway through his tenure, effective immediately, citing health issues. In a letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar stated that his resignation is in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution of India.

New Delhi:

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s unexpected resignation citing health reasons has triggered a wave of political responses across party lines, with many leaders expressing concern over the timing and circumstances of the decision.

The 74-year-old resigned midway through his tenure, effective immediately, citing health issues. In a letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar stated that his resignation is in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution of India.

Political reactions swirl over Dhankhar's resignation

Congress leader Atul Londhe Patil expressed skepticism, commenting, “If it truly was about health, then the resignation could have come before the Parliament session began. It’s not as if his health drastically deteriorated overnight. Maybe he wanted to take a certain stand and was asked not to.”

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar said the resignation was “quite unexpected” and speculated that it might be an “initial reaction” stemming from dissatisfaction with certain developments. “I don’t think the President of India will accept it,” he remarked.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey questioned the timing of the resignation, saying, “It is concerning. Today marked the first day of the Monsoon Session, and his resignation on the same day raises eyebrows. What is going on in this government? If it was about health, the resignation could have come before or after the session.”

‘Pray that Dhankhar’s health improves’

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan took a more neutral tone, stating, “He gave medical reasons for this. We can only pray that his health improves quickly.”

Congress MP Imran Masood also extended wishes for Dhankhar’s recovery but noted the suddenness of the decision. “He was working the whole day and then suddenly resigned. It is difficult to understand the clear reasons behind this,” he said.

Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal urged everyone to respect the Vice President’s decision, saying, “He has clearly mentioned health reasons in his letter. We should not discuss this further. However, personally, I did not like it.”

‘Was this really a health risk?’: Congress

Congress MLA and LoP in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Umang Singhar alleged political pressure, saying, “I believe there’s political motivation from the BJP behind this. Was his health really at risk? The way he addressed today, maybe the BJP didn’t like it.”

TMC MP Kirti Azad offered both well wishes and criticism, stating, "I wish him a speedy recovery. As far as his role as the Governor of Bengal is concerned, he was often at loggerheads with the state government. His tenure was highly controversial; he rarely allowed the Opposition a chance to speak."

Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram said, “Vice President of India Mr Jagdeep Dhankhar has resigned citing 'medical reasons'. I wish him good health and a long life.”

The reactions reflect a mix of concern for Dhankhar’s health and speculation about possible political undercurrents behind the abrupt decision.

