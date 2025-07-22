Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns: How is Vice President elected in India? | Explained Jagdeep Dhankhar has resigned as the Vice President of India, citing health reasons in a letter addressed to the President of India. His resignation has triggered speculations in political circles.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar stepped down from his position on Monday evening, citing health reasons. In his resignation letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar said that he was resigning with immediate effect in order to "prioritise health care". "To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," he said in the letter to the President.

Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022 and his tenure was till August 2027. His resignation, which also means stepping down as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, came on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

Who can be the Vice President of India?

To be eligible for Vice President, a person must be:

Be a citizen of India

Has completed the age of 35 years

Is qualified for election as a member of the Rajya Sabha

Does not hold any office of profit under the Government of India or a State Government or any subordinate local authority

How is the Vice President elected?

The Election Commission of India conducts the election to the office of the Vice-President.

As per Article 66 of the Constitution of India, the Vice-President is elected by the members of the Electoral College consisting of the members of both Houses of Parliament in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote. The Electoral College to elect a person to the office of the Vice-President consists of all members of both Houses of Parliament.

Voting is done through a secret ballot using the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system. This means MPs rank the candidates in order of preference. Each voter must mark '1' next to the name of their first choice. They can then mark '2', '3', '4', etc., next to other candidates in the order they prefer. The numbers should be written in digits, either in Indian numerals, Roman numerals, or any Indian language, but not in words.

To win the election, a candidate must get a minimum number of votes, called the quota.

The quota is calculated as: (Total valid votes ÷ 2) + 1 (Any remainder is ignored.)

How the process works:

First, the number of first-preference votes for each candidate is counted.

If any candidate gets votes equal to or more than the quota, they are declared elected.

If no one reaches the quota, then the process continues to the next round of counting.

What happens if no one gets the quota?

The candidate with the fewest votes is removed from the election.

All of their ballot papers are checked again.

The votes are now transferred to the remaining candidates based on the next preference marked on each ballot.

If a second preference is marked, the vote goes to that candidate.

If no second preference is marked, the vote is considered exhausted and not counted further.

If any candidate reaches the quota after this transfer, they are declared elected.

If still no one is elected:

The next candidate with the lowest votes is removed.

All their ballot papers, including those received in the previous round, are checked again for the next available preference.

If the second preference is for someone already out, the vote goes to the third preference, and so on.

This process continues, removing the lowest candidates and transferring votes, until someone reaches the quota and is elected.

After the election has been held and the votes have been counted, the Returning Officer declares the result of the election. Thereafter, he reports the result to the Central Government (Ministry of Law & Justice) and the Election Commission of India, and the government publishes the name of the person elected as Vice President in the Official Gazette.

When will the new Vice President be elected?

An election to fill a vacancy caused by the expiry of the term of office of the Vice President is completed before the expiry of the term. In case a vacancy arises by reason of death, resignation, removal, or otherwise, the election to fill that vacancy is held as soon as possible after the occurrence.

The person so elected is entitled to hold office for a full term of five years from the date he enters office.

