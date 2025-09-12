Jagdeep Dhankhar makes first public appearance after resignation as Vice President: Watch Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as Vice President of India to prioritise his health and follow medical advice. He stated that the decision was effective immediately in the interest of his well-being.

New Delhi:

Days after his sudden resignation, former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar made his first public appearance at the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected Vice President CP Radhakrishnan. The event, held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, was marked by high-profile attendance, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and top leaders from across party lines.

Dhankhar resigns amid speculation, maintains silence

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who assumed office as the 14th Vice President of India in August 2022, submitted his resignation last week, citing health reasons. In a letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar stated that he was stepping down to prioritise his health and follow medical advice, making his resignation effective immediately.

While some political analysts initially speculated that internal party dynamics might have influenced his decision, the former Vice President clarified his intent to focus on health care. He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to President Murmu for her unwavering support, as well as to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers for their guidance and cooperation during his tenure.

CP Radhakrishnan sworn in as 15th vice president

On Friday, CP Radhakrishnan, a senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu and a two-time Lok Sabha MP, was sworn in as the 15th Vice President of India. The oath of office was administered by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in a solemn ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, senior Cabinet ministers, and leaders from the Opposition.

Election held following constitutional Protocol

Following Dhankhar's resignation, the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Vice Presidential election. CP Radhakrishnan emerged as the unanimous choice of the ruling NDA alliance, and with limited opposition, he secured a comfortable victory in the electoral college, which includes members of both houses of Parliament.

This marked Dhankhar's first public appearance since vacating the second-highest constitutional office in the country. Despite his departure from active office, Dhankhar’s presence signalled his continued relevance in the political landscape, with many watching closely to see what role he may play next.

For now, the spotlight shifts to Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, who takes over during a politically sensitive time, with key parliamentary sessions and the 2024 general elections on the horizon.