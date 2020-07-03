Image Source : PTI (FILE) Jagannath Yatra 2020: Holy Trinity adorned with gold ornaments during Suna Besha ceremony

The auspicious Suna Besha ritual of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra took place in Puri on Thursday. The ritual, which is also called Rajadhiraja Besha, involves adorning the idols of the Holy Trinity with gold ornaments. The idols assume a resplendent look during Suna Besha.

Jagannath Yatra in Puri, Odisha was carried out under directions of the Supreme Court of India. Coronavirus outbreak required that the yatra be carried out with less number of people who would maintain social distancing.

During Suna Besha ritual, Lord Jagannath is adorned with a Chakra made of gold in his right hand and a silver conch in his right hand. Lord Balabhadra is decorated with a gold plough in his left hand and silver mace in the right hand. Goddess Subhadra is decorated with an Emerald.

On Thursday morning, rituals such as Abakasha, Mangala Alati and Mailama Tadapa Lagi were carried out.

Other major rituals such as Sandhya Alati, Madhayna Dhoopa, and Gopalaballav were carried out before Suna Besha.

Suna Besha is considered to be the most spectacular rituals of the Jagannath Yatra

The Holy Trinity has completed their nine-day journey to Gundicha temple. They returned to Singhadwara on Wednesday.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage