Jagannath Temple's 'Ratna Bhandar' reopens for inventory on April 8: What past openings revealed

New Delhi:

The Ratna Bhandar (treasure chamber) of the Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri is set to reopen for a three-day inventory starting April 8, 2026, according to Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan. The exercise, conducted under strict supervision, will focus on the outer chamber, known as the Bahar Bhandar, which houses ornaments and valuables used during major festivals such as the Suna Besha rituals and the Rath Yatra.

Harichandan explained that the items will be counted, weighed, and digitally documented, including through 3D mapping, photography, and videography. This phase follows the documentation of about 80% of movable treasures in the daily-use Chalanti Bhandar completed on March 25.

Historical openings of Ratna Bhandar

The Ratna Bhandar has a long history of rare openings. Historical records and modern accounts show that it has been opened at least five times in the last century:

1905 and 1926: Opened under British administration to record valuables. 1978: A detailed inventory documented 454 gold-mixed items weighing 128.38 kg and 293 silver-mixed items weighing 221.53 kg, along with precious stones. The process lasted 72 days. 1985: The inner chamber was opened for gold repair work, but no formal inventory was carried out. Former administrator Rabindra Narayan Mishra described seeing wooden chests full of gold, silver, and precious stones, including crowns, earrings, and thrones. 2024: After a gap of almost 46–48 years, the treasury reopened for restoration and inventory work.

According to reports, the inner Bhitara Bhandar preserves the temple’s most valuable treasures, including reja suna (pure gold), diamonds, rubies, sapphires, emeralds, pearls, and rare jewelry, many donated by devotees over centuries.

Three categories of treasures

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) classifies the Ratna Bhandar into three categories for the current inventory:

Inner chamber: Houses the temple’s most valuable and rarely used ornaments. Outer chamber: Contains jewelry for festivals like Suna Besha and Rath Yatra. Daily-use ornaments: Kept in the Chalanti Bhandar for regular rituals.

Teams of temple servitors, gemologists, RBI representatives, and bank officials are conducting the inventory, cross-verifying it with 1978 records. Officials believe that modern technology will speed up the process compared to the 1978 inventory.

Treasures that have dazzled

Accounts from the 1985 opening reveal 15 large wooden chests filled with gold, silver, and precious stones. Some earrings, or kundalas, were shaped like banana blossoms, while thrones were large enough to accommodate multiple deities.

Crowns surrendered by kings and spoils of war also found a place in the chamber. Notably, there were no snakes or other mythical guards, contrary to popular legends.