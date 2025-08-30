Jagannath Rath Yatra chariot wheels to adorn Parliament premises; LS speaker Om Birla approves After the annual Rath Yatra, the three chariots of the deities are dismantled every year. New wood is used in the construction of chariots every year, except for some prominent parts, according to Nandighosh chariot chief carpenter Bijay Mohapatra.

New Delhi:

In a significant move to promote Odisha's cultural and spiritual heritage, three sacred wheels from Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra will be installed at the Parliament complex. This decision was made after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's visit to Puri's Shri Jagannath Temple, where the temple administration presented the proposal. Birla accepted the proposal, marking a historic moment for both the temple and the nation.

Lok Sabha Speaker's visit to Puri temple

The proposal was discussed during Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's recent visit to the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, accompanied by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Puri MP Sambit Patra. During the visit, the Shri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) presented the idea of installing the wheels, which Birla readily agreed to.

Arabinda Padhee, the chief administrator of SJTA, shared the news on social media, expressing gratitude for the Speaker’s approval. "We are deeply grateful to the Hon’ble Speaker for graciously agreeing to our proposal to install one wheel each from the three sacred chariots of Rath Yatra at a prominent location within the Parliament premises," Padhee wrote.

The sacred chariot wheels

The wheels that will be transported to Delhi are from the three iconic chariots of the annual Rath Yatra — Nandighosh (Lord Jagannath), Darpadalan (Goddess Subhadra), and Taladhwaj (Lord Balabhadra). These wheels will be placed in the Parliament complex as a lasting emblem of Odisha’s culture and spiritual significance.

Each year, the chariots used during the Rath Yatra are dismantled after the festival, with some parts, including wheels, being auctioned. The chariots are rebuilt every year with new wood, except for some essential components, as explained by Bijay Mohapatra, the chief carpenter of Nandighosh.

A historic installation in Parliament

This marks the second major religious and cultural installation in the new Parliament building after the Sengol, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi placed near the Speaker’s chair in May 2023 to commemorate the transfer of power at Independence. The chariot wheels from the Rath Yatra will now stand as a permanent tribute to Odisha's rich cultural and spiritual legacy.