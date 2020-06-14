Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra: Servitors to wear chariot-coloured masks; preparations in Puri in full swing

Image Source : TWITTER/@RAKESHMOHANTY93 Servitors to wear chariot coloured-masks during Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra

Servitors during Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2020 will use masks similar to the coloured cloths used in Raths. The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has requested Boyanika, which represents the primary weavers’ cooperative societies of Odisha to make 5,000 masks on Friday. According to reports, the weavers' society authorities immediately ordered to manufacture masks after receiving the letter from the Srimandir authorities.

Srimandir authorities have decided on the use of special handloom masks for servitors of the Rath Yatra festival as a precaution against coronavirus.

The SJTA placed an order after examining an initial sample of masks with unique designs. The co-operative and its affiliate weaver’s products are certified by the Handloom mark and are acclaimed for selling the best of the state’s handlooms adhering to strict quality standards.

The masks will be designed keeping in view the colours of the three chariots and will be made of the popular ‘Bandha’ handloom. The servitors have been instructed to wear masks for the entire duration of the Rath Yatra festival.

Notably, the State Government had earlier decided to conduct the Rath Yatra sans devotees this year.

Meanwhile, the Orissa High Court on Saturday has directed the state government that in case it decides to hold Rath Yatra festival at Puri in consistent with the COVID-19 guidelines, then it must also duly consider deploying machinery or other means like elephants to pull the chariots.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Biswajit Mohanty, while disposing of two PIL writ petitions in this regard earlier this week, has made this observation.

The Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra which attracts lakhs of tourists from all across the world is on June 23, 2020.

