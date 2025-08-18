Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP to support NDA's vice presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan YSR Congress MP Maddila Gurumoorthy said his party has decided to support NDA's vice presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan, amid indications that the opposition will force a contest by naming its own candidate.

Hyderabad:

The YSR Congress Party, which has 11 MPs, on Monday decided to support NDA's vice presidential candidate C P Radhakrishnan, giving a boost to the ruling alliance. Confirming the news, YSR Congress MP Maddila Gurumoorthy said his party has decided to support NDA's vice presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan, amid indications that the opposition will force a contest by naming its own candidate.

YSRCP has four MPs in Lok Sabha, seven in Rajya Sabha

YSR Congress has four MPs in the Lok Sabha and seven in the Rajya Sabha. As per a report by PTI, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had spoken to YSR Congress supremo and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, seeking the regional party's support for the ruling alliance's candidate.



While the YSR Congress is not part of either the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance or the opposition INDIA bloc, its main rival and Andhra Pradesh's governing party, the TDP, is a key BJP ally.



The NDA enjoys a comfortable majority in the electoral college, which comprises the members of both Houses of Parliament, making Radhakrishnan's election all but a certainty.

YSRCP had earlier extended support for Vice Presidential election

Notably, the YSRCP had extended support to the NDA duing Presidential election for Ramnath Kovind and Droupadi Murmu. The YSRCP had also extended support to the ruling NDA for vice presidential election for Venkaiah Nadu and Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has the support of 293 members in the Lok Sabha and 132 in the Rajya Sabha. CP Radhakrishnan, the NDA vice presidential candidate, is expected to get at least 425 votes. However, with the YSRCP support, he is likely to cross 435.

CP Radhakrishnan meets PM Modi

Earlier in the day, CP Radhakrishnan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day after the ruling NDA alliance named him as its vice presidential candidate. He arrived in the national capital to take part in various meetings of the NDA and met several leaders.



Soon after the meeting, PM Modi posted on X, "Met Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji. Conveyed my best wishes on his being the NDA’s Vice Presidential nominee. His long years of public service and experience across domains will greatly enrich our nation. May he continue to serve the nation with the same dedication and resolve he has always demonstrated."

CP Radhakrishnan is likely to file his nomination on August 20 and is expected to be felicitated at the meeting of the NDA parliamentary party on Tuesday.

Puducherry CM Rangasamy extends support to Radhakrishnan

In the meantime, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday hailed the selection of Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as the candidate for the vice presidential poll.



Rangasamy, heading the AINRC-BJP coalition in the Union Territory, said, "I am extremely happy that Radhakrishnan has been selected to be the NDA's nominee for the Vice Presidential election. Radhakrishnan has earned the respect and goodwill of the Tamils."



He said the sharp intellect and administrative skill of Radhakrishnan was laudable as he kept the nation above all other things. "I extend my wishes to him to serve the nation through his dedicated performance."

Aso Read: