Jagan Mohan Reddy demands CBI probe into 2025 Andhra teacher recruitment: What's the controversy

Amaravati:

YSRCP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has demanded a CBI investigation into the 2025 teacher recruitment drive, alleging widespread irregularities, lack of transparency, and procedural violations in the selection of nearly 16,000 government teachers recruited by the state government last year.

The demand comes after several District Selection Committee (DSC) candidates met Reddy and alleged that they were denied appointments despite securing ranks, attending interviews, completing certificate verification, and fulfilling all eligibility requirements. The YSRCP chief assured the candidates of legal and political support, including bearing legal expenses for those pursuing justice through the courts.

"Reddy has demanded a CBI inquiry into the DSC-2025 recruitment process, stating that the testimonies of candidates reveal widespread irregularities, violations, and lack of transparency in the conduct of the examination and selection process," said a YSRCP press release on Wednesday, quoting Reddy.

What are the allegations?

According to Reddy, candidates have raised concerns over multiple aspects of the recruitment process, including:

Alleged question paper leaks during the examination.

Frequent modifications to government orders governing recruitment.

Alleged discrepancies in merit lists and final selections.

Questions over the implementation of reservations and roster points.

Concerns regarding sports quota appointments.

Candidates being called for certificate verification and interviews but ultimately not receiving appointment orders.

Describing the situation as "deeply disturbing," Reddy said candidates who had successfully completed every stage of the process were allegedly denied jobs without adequate explanation. He also warned that if the government failed to address the issue, the YSRCP would constitute a commission of inquiry when it returns to power.

Govt rejects allegations

However, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu strongly rejected the allegations, asserting that DSC-2025 was conducted in a transparent manner and in strict compliance with all rules and regulations.

Naidu accused the YSRCP of running a "false campaign" and indulging in baseless criticism instead of constructive politics. "Some parties know only criticism and destruction. They are incapable of practicing healthy and constructive politics. The public should reject such approaches," said Naidu during a press conference today.

The Chief Minister also alleged that misinformation was being spread through organised social media networks despite the recruitment process being merit-based and transparent.

The controversy has become a major political flashpoint in Andhra Pradesh because DSC-2025 was one of the state's largest teacher recruitment drives, filling nearly 16,000 government teaching posts. While the opposition claims deserving candidates have been denied jobs, the government insists the process was fair and rule-based.