'Mujhe PoK chahiye Dakshina me...': Jagadguru Rambhadracharya to Indian Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi visited the ashram of spiritual leader Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya in Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh, where he sought the spiritual leader's blessings. During the visit, Jagadguru made a pointed appeal to the Army Chief, urging him to bring Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) back to India.

The spiritual leader on Thursday revealed details of his interaction with General Dwivedi, who had visited Shri Tulsi Peeth Chitrakoot Dham on Wednesday.

During General Dwivedi's visit to the ashram, spiritual leader Jagadguru shared that he was given initiation with the Ram Mantra which Lord Hanuman had received from Maa Sita and then conquered Lanka. The Chief of Army Staff also interacted with saints and students at the ashram, highlighting the Army's commitment to cultural and spiritual values alongside national security.

'Mujhe PoK chahiye...': Jagadguru

Speaking about the visit, Jagadguru said, "The Indian Army Chief came to me. He received initiation from me in the Ram Mantra - the same mantra that Hanuman ji received from Sita ji and achieved victory over Lanka. Afterwards, when the matter of 'Dakshina' came up, I said I would ask for a 'Dakshina' that no teacher has ever asked for before. I said, 'I want PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir).' He accepted my request. We are ready to give Pakistan an appropriate response."

It is pertinent to mention that Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Air Force Chief Marshal AP Singh played a crucial role in Operation Sindoor.

Earlier, the Indian army had released a booklet to its personnel on Operation Sindoor, showing the operations room from where the operation against Pakistan was being monitored by the military top brass. The booklet features the image of Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Air Force Chief Marshal AP Singh too.

Operation Sindoor

India had launched retaliatory precision strikes on Pakistan on May 7 under Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam attack in which 25 tourists and a local guide were killed in cold blood by terrorists on April 22, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Indian armed forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. The two countries have reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart.

