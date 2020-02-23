Jaffrabad protest: India TV cameraman sustains head injury in stone-pelting between pro, anti-CAA protestors

India TV cameraman Farmaan Malik sustained a head injury while reporting from Jaffrabad on Sunday

India TV cameraman Farmaan Malik on Sunday sustained a head injury as pro-CAA protestors pelted stones at an anti-CAA sit-in protest in New Delhi's Jaffrabad, which was followed by retaliation from the other side.

Stones were pelted by pro-CAA protestors at anti-CAA protest near the Maujpur metro station, following which stones were pelted in return from anti-CAA protestors, who were soon joined by several residents in the neighbourhood.

The pro-citizenship law demonstration had been convened by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra, who had tweeted a call to his supporters to gather near the Jaffrabad metro station.

Talking to India TV reporter Gonika Arora, an anti-CAA protestor questioned 'why should we remain silent when stones were being pelted from the other side.'

A CAA-backer, however, said that the stone-pelting first started from the other side. "We were demonstrating peacefully in support of CAA. They pelted stones on us," he said. "They want to create a Shaheen Bagh here," another demonstrator said.

Paramilitary personnel stationed at the protest site were seen making headway into the locality, in a bid to appease the situation.

