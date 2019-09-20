Image Source : PTI Tripura CM, BJP leaders condemn harassment of Babul Supriyo

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Friday vehemently condemned the harassment and gherao of Union Minister Babul Supriyo for hours in Kolkata's Jadavpur University on Thursday.

Deb, also the state President of the BJP, terming the incident as "hooliganism", expressed his deep shock and said, "How Jadavpur University has turned into a "breeding ground for extreme Left hooliganism" Thursday's incident was the brightest instance".

"Due to their anti-people and hooliganism politics, all over India people have rejected Left parties, the Chief Minister said in a tweet and added that a university is supposed to be a learning ground and not a breeding ground for extreme Left hooliganism.

Tripura BJP General Secretary Rajib Bhattacharjee said that Babul Supriyo is not only a Central minister or BJP MP but a renowned artist too.

"How much the law and order situation has deteriorated in West Bengal, Thursday's heinous, atrocious and cowardly incident was the latest one. This dreadful incident took place in front of the police, state administration and other high ups," Bhattacharjee told the media.

Union Minister Babul Supriyo faced stiff opposition from members of the Left students' unions at Jadavpur University in Kolkata on Thursday when he visited the varsity campus. Violence broke out subsequently.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had to go to the university campus and bring out the BJP leader. The central minister later alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tried to delay his rescue.

