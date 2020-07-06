Jadavpur university staff member found positive for coronavirus; varsity shut till July 12

Image Source : PTI Jadavpur University/FILE

A staff member of Kolkata's Jadavpur University tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. The varsity has decided to conduct sanitisation in the entire premises. The university will stay closed till July 12.

"It is notified for information of all concerned that one of the staff of the Research Section has been infected by novel coronavirus. For safety and security of the staff and to ensure safety of full community, the sanitisation of the whole building of Aurobindo Bhawan will be done by the Calcutta Corporation with immediate effect. All the departments, sections, units except emergency services will remain closed till July 12, 2020," the university said.

A number of examinations have been suspended since March when a lockdown was imposed in the country due to COVID-19. Since June 1, the government has announced 'Unlock 1' for a month and again from July 1 'Unlock 2' for another month.

A host of activities have been allowed to operate during the 'Unlock' phases in all areas, barring containment zones. However, regular functioning of schools, colleges, universities and other academic institutions remain suspended.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage