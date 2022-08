Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fire at a hospital in Jabalpur.

Jabalpur hospital fire: A massive fire has engulfed a hospital in Jabalpur. According to reports, 8 people have been killed and 23 others injured in the fire that broke out at the New Life Medicity Hospital.

Several fire brigade teams are at the spot trying to control the blaze.

More details awaited.

