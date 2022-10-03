J-K: Traffic advisory issued ahead of Amit Shah's Baramulla rally | Check routes to avoid

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) The traffic police issued an advisory in view of the BJP leader's rally.

Union Home Minister on Monday arrived in Jammu on a three-day visit of Jammu and Kashmir. The HM will hold a rally in the Baramulla district on October 5.

The traffic police issued an advisory in view of the BJP leader's rally.

“In view of public rally at Showkat Ali Stadium Baramulla on 5th of October-2022, motorists who are intending to travel from Srinagar-Baramula-Uri and vice-versa are advised to adopt following routes to reach their destinations on said date,” read an order issued by SSP Traffic Rural Kashmir.

Srinagar-> Baramulla-> Uri:

Srinagar- Pattan- Sangrama> Fruitmandi SoporeLadoora Azad Gunj -> Khanpora Bridge- Uri

Uri- Baramulla-> Srinagar:

Uri- Khanpora Bridge- Azad Gunj> Ladoora- Fruit Mandi Sopore Sangrama -> Pattan-> Srinagar

