J-K: Soon after her return, abducted Sikh girl married off by family

The abducted 18-year-old Sikh girl got married at a local Gurdwara

Amid uproar over the forced conversation of Sikh girls in Jammu and Kashmir, one of the girls earlier abducted was handed over to the family member. The 18-year-old girl was then married to a Sikh by her family members. A picture of the wedding at a local Gurdwara has also been released by the Sikh community.

The Sikh community had alleged that the girl was kidnapped and converted to Islam by a local named Shahid Nazir Ahmed. Ahmed was later arrested. However, the girl's family claims that she was not married.

Shiromani Akali Dal earlier alleged that four Sikh women were forcibly married in Kashmir recently and converted to Islam. SAD's leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa demanded handing over the women to their families and a law against forced conversion.

Sisra said he had raised the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha. Sirsa said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to us over phone in the morning. He told us that he has been in touch with the Lieutenant Governor since Sunday and is monitoring the situation."

