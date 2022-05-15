J&K: Civilian dead in crossfire between terrorists, security forces in Pulwama

Follow us on Image Source : PTI During the crossfire between the terrorists and joint team, the civilian got injured.

A civilian was killed when terrorists fired upon security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, Kashmir Zone Police informed.

The terrorists had fired upon a joint patrol party of CRPF-182Bn/SOG of Pulwama near the bridge connecting Litter Pulwama with Turkwangam, Shopian.

During the crossfire between the terrorists and joint team, the civilian got injured. He was immediately transferred to District Hospital, Pulwama for treatment where he succumbed to injuries. The civilian was identified as Shoib Ah Ganie, a resident of Turkwangam, Shopian.

The terrorists, "after a brief chance encounter", managed to slip into nearby orchards, the police said. A case has been registered and a search was underway for the ultras, the police said.

