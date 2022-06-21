Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Houses used for militancy purpose attached in Srinagar: J&K police

The Jammu and Kashmir Police under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) ACT attached the houses of those who were allegedly harbouring terrorists on Tuesday.

Two houses were attached in Parim Pora area while one house each was attached in Nowhatta, Pantha Chowk and Zakura areas.

The police said that the houses were attached only after they were absolutely certain that these houses were used for terrorist activities and the shelter was voluntarily and knowingly given by the member or members of the house to the terrorists.

"Today on 21st June 2022, five residential houses of wilful harbourers of terrorists were attached as per section 2(g) and section 25 of UAP Act," Srinagar police said in a statement.

"Many attacks on civilians and security forces were conspired and planned by terrorists while using these houses as hideouts," the statement said.

"Some more such houses have been identified and any wilful harbouring will be dealt with the full force of law. "Citizens are once again requested not to harbour or give shelter to terrorists, failing which we will be forced to take resort to attachment proceedings," the police statement said.

It said in case of any forced or coercive entry by terrorists into any house, the matter should be brought to the notice of the police immediately.

Encounters in Jammu and Kashmir

A total of four terrorists were killed during separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir, earlier in the day. While two terrorists were killed during a gunfight in the Tujjan area of Pulwama another encounter was reported from the Tulibal area of Sopore. Two terrorists were killed following an encounter with security forces in Tulibal area.

As per sources, two militants were believed to be trapped in Pulwama. Commenting on the encounter, IGP Kashmir said one of the slain terrorists was identified as Majid Nazir, who was associated with the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). Nazir had also killed Sub Inspector Farooq Mir in the Union Territory. | READ MORE

(With Inputs from PTI)

