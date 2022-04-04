CRPF jawan martyred, another injured in terrorist attack in Srinagar; two migrants shot at in Pulwama

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) J&K: 1 jawan martyred, another injured in firing by unidentified gunmen; 2 migrants shot at in another attack

Highlights Terrorists opened fire on CRPF personnel at Maisuma near Lal Chowk

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched

Earlier two non-local labourers, hailing from Bihar, were injured in an attack in Pulwama district

One CRPF personnel was martyred and another injured in a militant attack in the Maisuma area on Monday. The terrorists opened fire on CRPF personnel at Maisuma, resulting in injuries to two jawans. The injured personnel were rushed to SMHS Hospital. One of them was declared dead on arrival while the other was undergoing treatment.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to track down the assailants.

Earlier in the day, two non-local labourers, hailing from Bihar, were injured in an attack by militants in Pulwama district.

Also Read | J&K: Two Bihar migrant workers shot at by terrorists in Pulwama

Latest India News