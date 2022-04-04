Monday, April 04, 2022
     
  4. CRPF jawan martyred, another injured in terrorist attack in Srinagar; two migrants shot at in Pulwama

CRPF jawan martyred, another injured in terrorist attack in Srinagar; two migrants shot at in Pulwama

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to track down the assailants

Manzoor Mir
Srinagar Updated on: April 04, 2022 17:17 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE)

J&K: 1 jawan martyred, another injured in firing by unidentified gunmen; 2 migrants shot at in another attack

Highlights

  • Terrorists opened fire on CRPF personnel at Maisuma near Lal Chowk
  • The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched
  • Earlier two non-local labourers, hailing from Bihar, were injured in an attack in Pulwama district

One CRPF personnel was martyred and another injured in a militant attack in the Maisuma area on Monday. The terrorists opened fire on CRPF personnel at Maisuma, resulting in injuries to two jawans. The injured personnel were rushed to SMHS Hospital. One of them was declared dead on arrival while the other was undergoing treatment.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to track down the assailants.

Earlier in the day, two non-local labourers, hailing from Bihar, were injured in an attack by militants in Pulwama district.

