CRPF jawan martyred, another injured in terrorist attack in Srinagar; two migrants shot at in Pulwama

Highlights
- Terrorists opened fire on CRPF personnel at Maisuma near Lal Chowk
- The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched
- Earlier two non-local labourers, hailing from Bihar, were injured in an attack in Pulwama district
One CRPF personnel was martyred and another injured in a militant attack in the Maisuma area on Monday. The terrorists opened fire on CRPF personnel at Maisuma, resulting in injuries to two jawans. The injured personnel were rushed to SMHS Hospital. One of them was declared dead on arrival while the other was undergoing treatment.
The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to track down the assailants.
Earlier in the day, two non-local labourers, hailing from Bihar, were injured in an attack by militants in Pulwama district.
