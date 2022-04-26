J&K: Massive fire breaks out in Srinagar's Nawa Kadal

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE The fire broke out in a residential house and spread quickly to neighboring structures.

Highlights A massive fire broke out at the Kani Mazar area of Nawa Kadal district Srinagar

A gas cylinder explosion is believed to be the cause of the fire.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

A massive fire broke out at the Kani Mazar area of Nawa Kadal district Srinagar on Tuesday evening. The fire broke out in a residential house and spread quickly to neighboring structures.

A gas cylinder explosion is expected to be the cause of the fire. Meanwhile, fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Earlier in the day, a massive fire broke out at the Amar Colony of Lajpat Nagar area in Delhi. A total of ten fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flames. No injuries or casualties were reported from the incident.

Meanwhile, two people lost their lives after a fire at a garbage mound in Gurugram's Manesar gutted several adjoining shanties. The fire broke out in the garbage mound at a scrap yard spread over 25 acres on Monday night. The blaze spread to the shanties due to a storm.

