Tuesday, April 26, 2022
     
J&K: Massive fire breaks out in Srinagar's Nawa Kadal

A gas cylinder explosion is expected to be the cause of the fire. Meanwhile, fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. 

Manzoor Mir Reported by: Manzoor Mir
Srinagar Published on: April 26, 2022 21:38 IST
The fire broke out in a residential house and spread
Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

The fire broke out in a residential house and spread quickly to neighboring structures. 

Highlights

  • A massive fire broke out at the Kani Mazar area of Nawa Kadal district Srinagar
  • A gas cylinder explosion is believed to be the cause of the fire.
  • Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

A massive fire broke out at the Kani Mazar area of Nawa Kadal district Srinagar on Tuesday evening. The fire broke out in a residential house and spread quickly to neighboring structures. 

Earlier in the day, a massive fire broke out at the Amar Colony of Lajpat Nagar area in Delhi. A total of ten fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flames. No injuries or casualties were reported from the incident.

Meanwhile, two people lost their lives after a fire at a garbage mound in Gurugram's Manesar gutted several adjoining shanties. The fire broke out in the garbage mound at a scrap yard spread over 25 acres on Monday night. The blaze spread to the shanties due to a storm.

