J&K: Army busts militant hideout in Poonch, recovers war-like store of arms, explosives

J&K: Huge cache of war-like stores recovered near LoC

The Army on Thursday recovered a large consignment of arms and ammunition near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The recovery, which also included steel core bullets, was made during a search operation in a forward village, they said.

They said troops launched the search operation in Sarla on a specific input, leading to the recovery of two bags carrying one AK-47 rifle, nine magazines, 468 steel core and normal rounds, two pistols, four magazines, 60 rounds and six grenades. Pakistan-made medicines were also recovered, the officials said.

Police assisted by the army also launched a cordon and search operation in Makhyala and Bainch villages following reports of suspicious movement. The search operation was going on when the last reports came in, the officials said.

On Tuesday, a large cache of drugs, including two kilograms of heroin, worth crores of rupees were seized in two separate operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts. Three suspected drug peddlers were also arrested in these operations, police said.

