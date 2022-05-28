Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE J&K encounter: 2 terrorists killed in Anantnag

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag. The encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, police said. "Encounter has started at Shitipora Bijbehara area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

The firefight broke out after a joint team of security forces, which cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists, came under heavy fire as they zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding.

Latest India News