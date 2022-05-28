Saturday, May 28, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. J&K encounter: 2 terrorists killed in Anantnag

J&K encounter: 2 terrorists killed in Anantnag

The firefight broke out after a joint team of security forces came under heavy fire. 

Manzoor Mir Reported by: Manzoor Mir
Anantnag Published on: May 28, 2022 18:33 IST
J&K encounter: 2 terrorists killed in Anantnag
Image Source : PTI/FILE

J&K encounter: 2 terrorists killed in Anantnag

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag. The encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, police said. "Encounter has started at Shitipora Bijbehara area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

The firefight broke out after a joint team of security forces, which cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists, came under heavy fire as they zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding.

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News