J&K cricket scam case: ED files chargesheet against Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah had earlier appeared before the ED on May 31, this year.

J&K cricket scam case: The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet (supplementary prosecution complaint) against former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah in connection to a money laundering case. A special PMLA court in Srinagar has taken cognizance of the complaint and asked the accused to appear before it on August 27.

The chargesheet (supplementary prosecution complaint) was preceded by three provisional attachment orders, dated 28.02.2020, 18.12.2020 & 25.02.2022, attaching therewith movable as well as immovable assets to the extent of Rs. 21.55 crore in aggregate belonging to Dr Farooq Abdullah and the other accused.

The summons has been sent for allegedly siphoning off of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) funds by way of transfer to various personal bank accounts of unrelated parties, including those of office bearers of JKCA and by way of unexplained cash withdrawals from JKCA bank accounts.



National Conference president Farooq Abdullah had earlier appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with a money laundering case on May 31.

Earlier ED had arrested Ahsan Ahmad Mirza, the then treasurer of JKCA, and a chargesheet was filed on 01.11.2019 against him, in which trial is in progress. Further investigation into the matter is in progress.

