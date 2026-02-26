'J-K budget is twice than Pakistan’s IMF package': Meet Anupama Singh, IFS officer who roasted Pak at UN

New Delhi:

India tore into Pakistan at the 61st Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, being held from February 23 to March 31, accusing Islamabad of peddling propaganda and asserting that Jammu and Kashmir’s development trajectory sharply contrasts with Pakistan’s economic difficulties.

Exercising India’s Right of Reply during the high-level segment on February 25, Anupama Singh, India's representative, rejected allegations made by Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, stating that the grouping had allowed itself to be used as an “echo chamber” for one member state.

In remarks that drew attention at the Council, Singh pointed to infrastructure and economic progress in the region, including the inauguration of the Chenab Rail Bridge, described as the world’s highest railway bridge.

“If the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world’s highest bridge, inaugurated in Jammu and Kashmir last year, is fake, then Pakistan must be hallucinating or living in la la land,” she said.

She also added that Jammu and Kashmir’s development budget is more than double the recent bailout package Pakistan sought from the International Monetary Fund, contrasting what she described as governance and development in the Union Territory with Pakistan’s economic challenges. Jammu and Kashmir has a budget worth Rs 1.13 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2026-27, while Pakistan's IMF bailout package stands at 1.2 billion USD.

Who is IFS officer Anupama Singh?

Singh has served in the Indian Foreign Service for over 9 years. Prior to joining the service, she worked at KPMG for 2 years and 3 months, beginning as a Consultant and later serving as a Senior Consultant from 2012 to 2014.

Anupama Singh has a degree in Administration from the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, completed in 2014. She pursued the CFA programme from 2008 to 2011, focusing on corporate finance, valuation and portfolio management.

She earned an MBA in Finance from the Faculty of Management Studies and holds a BTech in Computer Science and Engineering from the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology.

According to her X profile, she has a strong interest in economics, science and technology, as well as art, culture and literature.

At a recent meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Singh accused Pakistan of sponsoring terrorism globally and said India cannot afford to focus on a country grappling with terrorism, economic strain and public dissatisfaction with its government.

