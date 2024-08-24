J-K Assembly Elections: UP CM Yogi questions Congress over alliance with NC

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE UP CM Yogi Adityanath

As the Congress and Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) forge a pre-poll alliance in the UT, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has raised questions about the grand old party. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has raised questions on the decision of the Congress party to form a pre-poll alliance with the National Conference, which pitched for a dialogue between India and Pakistan in its election manifesto.

CM Yogi said that elections have been announced which is not only important for the people of UT but also every Indian. He said, "The Congress, which is leading the INDI Alliance, has formed a coalition with the National Conference of the Abdullah Family and once again placed its anti-national plan before the country."

Raising questions on the Congress party, UP CM said, "Recently, the National Conference released its manifesto ... This alliance of the Congress and the National Conference raises many big questions about national security and their loyalty to the Indian Constitution."

CM Yogi questions Rahul Gandhi

He also questioned the LoP in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over the National Confrence's one of 12 guarantees in the manifesto, calling to start trade across the Line of Control. The Uttar Pradesh minister said, "I want to ask Congress leader Rahul Gandhi whether the Congress supports the announcement of the National Conference, to have a separate flag for Jammu and Kashmir...Does the Congress Party and Rahul Gandhi support the decision of the National Conference to start trade across the Line of Control and support terrorism and its ecosystem from across the border? ... Congress should answer this ... "

Omar Abdullah advocates dialogue between India, Pakistan

Notably, UP CM's remark comes after NC leader Omar Abdullah on August 19 released a manifesto in Srinagar and said, "We said we will encourage it (Dialogue between India and Pakistan)...We have always been in favour of dialogue, and in future also we will remain in favour...As a responsible party, and being in government we will do everything in our power to encourage that dialogue...What is wrong in encouraging a dialogue."

