ITI comes up with UV sanitizers developed from unused microwaves

Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Berhampur has designed a Sanitizer using UVC light. UV sanitizers are widely used in South Korea, China and the US. To make the chamber safer and to prevent any radiation from exiting the chamber, an 'unserviceable' microwave oven is used, ITI said in a press release.

Any infected device can be put inside the chamber for fifteen minutes. A timer circuit is being provided which automatically cut off supply to the UV light. Dr. Rajat Kumar Panighray, Principal of the institute said that UV lamp is a reliable well studied anti micrological technology. It works primarily by destroying the DNA inside bacteria, virus and fungi. The high energy portion of UV-C is highly effective. This Principle is used to sanitize drinking water.

"By this all the electronic gadgets, face masks, PPE can be disinfected," ITI has claimed. "Applying this technology thousands of unused microwave ovens can easily be transformed to UV sanitizer."



Dr Panigrahy said they will share the technology with all the 13,000 ITIs in the country to develop UV sanitization throughout the country. The up gradation cost is coming around Rs 1,200 per unit.

