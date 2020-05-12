Berhampur model of UV sanitisation chambers should be followed by other ITIs: Mahendra Nath Pandey

Image Source : INDIA TV The sanitization chamber costs just Rs 1200, ITI-Berhampur's Principal Dr. Rajat Kumar Panighray said.

The UV sanitisation chambers made from discarded microwaves by the Industrial Training Institute in Berhampur has drawn praise from the Union Minister for Skill Development Mahendra Nath Pandey. The minister urged all other ITIs in the country to replicate the technique developed at ITI Berhampur and make more UV sanitisation chambers that can be used by people including health workers across the country.

"ITI Berhampur has successfully developed a microwave sanitisation chamber that can be used to sanitize items without touching. We have asked all other ITIs in the country to replicate the same and supply these to health workers who are at the forefront in the fight against coronavirus," Mahendra Nath Pandey told a news channel.

The UV chambers developed by ITI Berhampur can be used to disinfect items like mobile phones, pens and other small items carried by medical staffs or common people. The sanitisation chambers are cost-effective with one chamber costing just Rs 1,200. The model was developed under the leadership of Principal of ITI Berhampur Dr Rajat Kumar Panigrahy and costs ₹1,200.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha surged to 414 after 37 new cases on Monday.

