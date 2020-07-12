Image Source : ITI BERHAMPUR ITI Berhampur develops Robo Warrior that disinfects areas with UV RAY tech, kills virus and bacteria

Joining hands in the fight against coronavirus, Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Berhampur has designed the UVC Robo Warrior machine. Dr. Rajat Kumar Panigrahy, the Principal of the institute while speaking on the Robo Warrior said, "the Invention provides UVC light disinfection apparatus that disinfects the surfaces of the public transport system and the isolation rooms occupied by COVID-19 infected or suspected patients."

The team from ITI Berhampur has claimed that this apparatus moves to the point of disinfection surfaces for direct exposure of UVC light. UVC light emits UV Ray with a wavelength of 254 mm, which is most easily absorbed by proteins and nucleic acid of bacteria and virus can denature and disassociate proteins from thymine dimmers in nucleic acid and destroy the nucleic acid and destroy the DNA, RNA, structure of various bacteria.



Dr. Panigrahy further added, "this shows a robot is used to carry the UVC light to point of disinfection the movement of ROBOT is controlled by an android Mobile phone with Bluetooth by the operator who controls the movement of ROBOT from a long distance outside the room."

The ROBOT can emit UVC ray to all the inaccessible points in the field of disinfection. The blue tooth camera fitted in the eyes of Robot sends the video of the area of disinfection to the mobile screen for better control movement of the robot.

The sensor fitted on the body of the robot prevents any collision of robot with the wall or any object coming on its track by stopping the movement. This robot

is made out of plywood portable, lightweight and low cost with a chargeable battery. The cost of the robot is around Rs 7,500.

