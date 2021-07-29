ITI Berhampur celebrates International Tiger Day, installs tiger sculptures made out of scrap iron

Follow us on Image Source : ITI BERHAMPUR These tiger sculptures are made out of iron bars as around 400 kg of scrap iron has been used to make them.

In order to promote awareness and expansion of wild tiger habitat around the world, ITI Berhampur celebrated International Tiger Day by installing tiger sculptures made out of scrap iron, wrapped with artificial grass with a new skill on wrapping.

These tiger sculptures are made out of iron bars as around 400 kg of scrap iron has been used to make them. It took around 20 days to complete the sculptures.

The sculptures will permanently be kept inside the campus so that the message to save tiger habitat is delivered throughout the year.

Inaugurating the event, Berhampur MLA Bikram Panda said that it is a proud matter for the silk-city as the ITI Students have taken such a wonderful initiative.

Ganjam DFO Amlan Nayak said that this will crack awareness among the people of Ganjam District as well as the youth. We are proud of this initiative by the ITI Berhampur team.

Principal Dr. Rajat Panigrahy said, "the students will now act as worriers to protect the tigers. The skill mention is fulfilled along with environmental protection."

