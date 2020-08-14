Image Source : PTI Troops fought for 17-20 hours with Chinese army: ITBP reveals first account of LAC stand-off

Not just Galwan Valley, Indian and Chinese soldiers faced off in a number of clashes along the Line of Actual Control between May and June this year that saw troops of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) fight shoulder-to-shoulder with the army and respond to Chinese aggression effectively for up to 20 hours in some cases, the force said on Friday.

"The ITBP troops not only effectively used shield to protect themselves but also responded fiercely to China's PLA (People's Liberation Army) advancing troops & brought the situation under control," ITBP said in a statement.

Even when the ITBP troops fought whole night, they received minimum casualties by giving a befitting reply to the stone palters of the PLA, it said adding that "At places, they gave determined standoff about 17 to 20 hours throughout the intervening night."

"With the highest order of professional skills, ITBP troops fought shoulder to shoulder and also brought injured Indian Army troops to the rear," the statement added.

As many as 21 soldiers who displayed exceptional courage during such clashes with China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Eastern Ladakh have been recommended for gallantry awards this year by ITBP Director General SS Deswal.

A statement released by ITBP said that DG Deswal has recommended 21 Gallantry medal recommendations, 294 DG Gallantry Commendations for ITBP personnel "for displaying raw courage and bravery" during the face-off with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh in May-June.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in a violent face-off with the Chinese troops in the eastern Ladakh area on the intervening night of June 15-16. While China has accepted that it also suffered causalities during these clashes, it has not given out exact numbers.

