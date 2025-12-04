'It's up to visiting dignitaries': Govt sources on Rahul Gandhi's no Opposition-Putin meet charge This comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government tells visiting foreign dignitaries not to meet the Leader of the Opposition due to its "insecurity".

Government sources on Thursday dismissed allegations by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that the Narendra Modi government is not allowing foreign dignitaries to meet the Opposition due to its "insecurity". The sources clarified that it was up to the visiting delegation to organise meetings outside the government.

The controversy erupted ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrival in the national capital on Thursday for a nearly 27-hour visit. Putin will arrive this evening for a summit meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'It's up to visiting dignitaries': Govt sources

"During a visit, MEA organises meetings for the incoming dignitary with Government officials and Government bodies. It is up to the visiting delegation to organise meetings outside the government," the government sources clarified.

Sources further highlighted that several such meetings with Opposition leaders have taken place in the past. They added that since June 9, 2024, when Rahul Gandhi became Leader of the Opposition, the following leaders have met him:

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina: June 10, 2024

Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim: August 21, 2024

Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam: September 16, 2025

Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon: March 18, 2025

'Govt doesn't want us to meet': Rahul Gandhi

Earlier in the Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government tells visiting foreign dignitaries not to meet the Leader of the Opposition due to its "insecurity". The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha said it is a tradition that visiting foreign dignitaries meet the LoP but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs were not following this norm.

"Normally the tradition is that those who come from abroad have a meeting with the LoP. This used to happen during (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee ji's time, Manmohan Singh ji's time, it has been a tradition but what happens these days is that when foreign dignitaries come and when I go abroad, the government suggests to them to not meet the LoP," Gandhi told reporters in Parliament House complex.

"This is their policy, they do this every time. They do it when I go abroad and when people come here. We get the message that they have been told that the government has said 'not to meet you'," the former Congress president said.

