IT raids Jharkhand hotel in search of Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee's aide

Chatterjee, the now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader, was arrested by the ED last month in connection with its investigation into irregularities in the recruitment of teachers by the School Service Commission.

PTI Reported By: PTI Hazaribag Updated on: August 20, 2022 10:38 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) Congress workers protest against West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee with fake currencies after he was arrested by ED officials in connection with its investigation into teacher recruitment scam case, in Kolkata.

Highlights

  • IT raids J'khand hotel in search of Partha aide
  • The person, however, reportedly left hotel hours before the I-T team arrived
  • Personnel of the income tax unit then sealed all the entrances of the park

Income Tax Department conducted a raid at a hotel in Bhandara Park in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district after getting information about the visit of an alleged close aide of arrested former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, officials said. The person, however, reportedly left the hotel hours before the I-T team arrived on Friday.

The team, which has been camping in Hazaribag in connection with another case, received input from the Enforcement Directorate in Kolkata, that the person was in Bhandara Park allegedly to hide unaccounted money, they said. Personnel of the income tax unit then sealed all the entrances of the park, which comprises a multiplex, a hotel and a marriage hall, the officials said.

Also Read | Partha Chatterjee, aide Arpita sent to 2-day ED custody; agency claims ex-minister 'not cooperating'

The man in question "is considered close" to Chatterjee, who was recently arrested from Kolkata by the ED in the school jobs scam, they added. A spokesman of the Income Tax Department, who did not wish to be named, said they conducted raids at the hotel on Thursday for around eight hours, but were unsuccessful in tracking down the person, who had reportedly left the park a few hours before the team arrived.

The hotel staff, who were questioned by the team members, said he had arrived from Kolkata in a government vehicle, and was carrying "a big bag" with him. Further investigation is underway, the officials added. Chatterjee, the now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader, was arrested by the ED last month in connection with its investigation into irregularities in the recruitment of teachers by the School Service Commission.

