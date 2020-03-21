IT companies in Karnataka agree to shut offices as COVID-19 grips the country

Image Source : PTI Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Saturday informed that the IT companies in the state have agreed to close their offices and have also allowed some employees to work from home in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

Narayan said: "IT companies agreed to close their offices and allow employees, except for those discharging essential services to work from home during a video conference with companies' representatives yesterday."

The Deputy Chief Minister said a circular regarding it will be issued soon.

Regional lockdowns have been put in place in several areas of the country as confirmed coronavirus cases have topped 250. Section 144 has been imposed in several areas as India battles coronavirus, which has led to over 11,000 deaths worldwide. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday as a measure to counter coronavirus.

(With inputs from ANI)